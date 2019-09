A dramatic crash at the 24 Hours of Le Mans yesterday left Audi’s Allan McNish unhurt and injured no one in the stands. The accident occurred when McNish tried to pass a slower car, made contact and went into the barriers.



McNish loses control at about :12 seconds into the video — replay follows.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.