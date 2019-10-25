A football coach had a great response when a reporter asked if his team's win was 'better than sex'

Getty/Bristol Live Bristol City manager Lee Johnson was taken back by the reporter’s odd question.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson was awkwardly asked by a reporter if his side’s 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic on Wednesday was “better than sex.”

Johnson said nothing, but instead raised his eyebrow and smiled at the camera, producing a moment of perfectly timed comedy gold.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was asked a similar question by a reporter in November 2018, to which he replied: “I prefer the sex – by far!”

Watch both of the interviews below.

Read more of our soccer coverage here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sometimes a face can say a thousand words.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson’s certainly did after he was asked a bizarre question by a reporter on Wednesday nightt – if his side’s victory was “better than sex.”

City had just beaten Charlton Athletic 2-1 at Ashton Gate thanks to a 98th minute winner when Johnson was being questioned by a reporter about the game.

“That was a good feeling, because I was really down after the Luton game,” said Johnson, referencing his side’s recent 3-0 defeat to Luton Town. “But to finish [the match] like that, it makes me really really excited for the future and proud of the players.”

The reporter then said: “Speaking of excitement, better than… sex?”

Johnson said nothing, instead turning the camera and simply raising his eyebrow, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson style, producing a perfectly timed moment of comedy gold.

You can see Johnson’s response here:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1IKed72yL0?start=118

Johnson is not the only coach to be asked if something was “better than sex” by a reporter.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was posed the same question in November 2018, after reports that his former player at FC Barcelona, Dani Alves, had once compared his coaching techniques to what happens between the sheets.



Read more:

Dani Alves says a 19-year-old Brazilian is the most talented young soccer player in the world, and his latest wonder goal for Real Madrid proves why



“Hi Pep. Dani Alves has said you were his best ever coach, and to quote him, he said it was ‘better than sex.’ I’m just wondering what you thought of that?” a reporter asked the Spaniard during a post-match press conference.

“I prefer the sex – by far!” Guardiola replied.

Watch Guardiola’s interview here:

So Pep, Dani Alves says being coached by you is better than sex… #MCFC pic.twitter.com/XSG52FSOAo — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 9, 2018

Bristol City’s win over Charlton saw it move into fourth place in the English Football League Championship.

Lee Johnson’s side next take on Wigan Athletic on Sunday October 27.

Read more:

A referee accidentally scored a goal during a Dutch soccer game, then caused outrage by refusing to disallow it

The ‘child’ who went viral after being filmed smoking at a charity soccer game is reportedly actually 36

An Australian sports journalist was accidentally charged $US100,000 for a bottle of beer during a work trip to England, and he won’t get his money back for over a week

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.