Video Footage Shows The Crash Scene Of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17

Aaron Gell, Elena Holodny
Screen Shot 2014 07 17 at 2.29.04 PMLifenews.ru

The Russian news site Lifenews.ru has posted a four-minute video showing the scene of the crash of MH17, the Malaysian Airlines passenger plane that crashed at 10 A.M. EDT in Ukraine, on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

Warning: although some images have been blurred, the footage is graphic in some scenes, showing corpses scattered in a field amid the smoking wreckage of the downed jetliner. In another clip, men flip through several passports, belonging to two Dutch children, a 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, and an adult Malaysian male.

295 people are believed to have been aboard the flight. All are presumed dead.

Wreckage and other debris still smoking on the ground in Ukraine.

Screen Shot 2014 07 17 at 2.27.43 PMLifenews.ru

A Bail travel guide found amid the wreckage.

Screen Shot 2014 07 17 at 2.27.55 PMLifenews.ru

Luggage from the plane in a Ukraine field.

Screen Shot 2014 07 17 at 2.27.06 PMLifeNews.ru

Wreckage still in flames.

Screen Shot 2014 07 17 at 2.28.52 PMLifenews.ru

Malaysian and Dutch passports found amid the wreckage.

Screen Shot 2014 07 17 at 2.29.26 PMLifenews.ru

The full video can be viewed below.

