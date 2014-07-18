Video Footage Shows The Crash Scene Of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17

The Russian news site Lifenews.ru has posted a four-minute video showing the scene of the crash of MH17, the Malaysian Airlines passenger plane that crashed at 10 A.M. EDT in Ukraine, on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

Warning: although some images have been blurred, the footage is graphic in some scenes, showing corpses scattered in a field amid the smoking wreckage of the downed jetliner. In another clip, men flip through several passports, belonging to two Dutch children, a 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, and an adult Malaysian male.

295 people are believed to have been aboard the flight. All are presumed dead.

Wreckage and other debris still smoking on the ground in Ukraine.

A Bail travel guide found amid the wreckage.

Luggage from the plane in a Ukraine field.

Wreckage still in flames.

Malaysian and Dutch passports found amid the wreckage.

The full video can be viewed below.

