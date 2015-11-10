Video footage shows Israeli border cop threatening to gas Palestinians

A video shows an Israeli border cop driving through a refugee camp near Bethlehem and threatening to gas residents: “We will hit you with gas until you all die. The children, the youth, the old people, you will all die, we won’t leave any of you alive.”

The officer has been placed on suspension and is being investigated.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst.

