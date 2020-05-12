Video shows food executives being told to remove their masks before discussing coronavirus outbreaks at meat plants with Mike Pence

Jake Lahut
The Des Moines RegisterA woman was captured on video instructing food executives to remove their face masks before speaking with Vice President Mike Pence.
  • A Des Moines Register video shows a panel of food executives being told to remove their masks before being joined by Vice President Mike Pence.
  • Pence, who has already been in hot water for not wearing a mask at the Mayo Clinic, already knew his press secretary had tested positive for COVID-19 before the panel.
  • While the vice president has insisted he is tested often enough to afford not wearing a mask, the incident is another example of the White House not following the CDC’s own guidelines.
A video taken by the Des Moines Register shows food executives on a panel being told to remove their face masks before being joined by Vice President Mike Pence.

The panel, held Friday, addressed severe COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking facilities. It was streamed live at the time by the Register.

Shortly after the six-minute mark in the video, a woman can be seen instructing two groups of executives to remove their masks by making a gesture, as pointed out by The Intercept. Executives who arrived later appeared without their masks.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TB8eNXa6_cY?start=371

In April, Pence was widely criticised for not wearing a mask at the Mayo Clinic despite the facility’s guidelines.

And by the time the Iowa food supply panel convened, Pence had known for a few hours that his press secretary, Katie Miller, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The incident is another example of Pence not following the guidelines set by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to wearing a mask in an instance where Pence would be indoors and within six feet of other people, the CDC would recommend that someone who was in contact with a positive case of the coronavirus should self isolate for two weeks.

