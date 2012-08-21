MOMA Restaurant Chef Tells Us How He Turns Food Into Art

When Chef Gabriel Kreuther opened The Modern, an upscale, fine-dining restaurant in the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, he set out to open “the first great restaurant in a museum.”



He was recruited in 2005 by famed New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer and together they have created an environment that merges food and art.

Chef Kreuther is from Alsace, France and says he takes inspiration from traditional Alsatian cooking as well as contemporary art and mixes them with local American ingredients to create his menu.

The result is food that rivals some of the works in the museum itself.

Watch the video below to see how he does it.

