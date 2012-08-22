Here's Floyd Mayweather Counting $1 Million In Cash Aboard A Private Jet

We’re not sure why Floyd Mayweather, Jr. decided to pull out giant wads of cash from a duffel bag and count them for the whole world to see, but he did.



Floyd was the #1 highest-earning athlete in the US last year, making $85 million — which was $25 million more than the second-highest earning athlete. So he has money to burn and, apparently, count.

In case you were wondering what $1 million looks like in packs of hundreds, here you go (via Off the Bench):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Floyd has a history of public displays of wealth:

Photo: Lockers (@50Cent)

