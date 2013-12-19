Incredible Full-Court Alley-Oop At The Buzzer Was Waved Off By Obscure NCAA Rule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Florida Gulf Coast University, the darling of last year's NCAA Tournament, appeared to send their game against South Florida into triple-overtime with an amazing full-court alley-oop. But an obscure NCAA rule waved off the basket even though it was before the buzzer. After a timeout following a missed free throw, Florida Gulf Coast was trailing by two points and had to go the length of the court in just 0.3 seconds. But in college basketball when there is less than 0.4 seconds remaining, a player can only tap the ball towards the basket and cannot catch the ball and shoot. Even though Chase Fieler never landed with the ball, the officials ruled that he did momentarily catch the ball before shooting it towards the basket. Here's the video (via ESPNU).

