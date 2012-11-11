Florida Escapes Embarrassing Loss With Incredible Punt Return In Final 13 Seconds

Florida and Louisiana-Lafayette were tied at 20 with just 13 seconds and seemingly headed to overtime. But then Louisiana-Lafayette tried to punt the ball away, only to have the punt blocked and land in the waiting arms of Jelani Jenkins, who followed a convoy into the endzone for the go-ahead touchdown with just four seconds left.



And with the win, Florida avoids a potentially embarrassing loss to a team they were favoured to beat by four touchdowns.

