Flopping In The NBA Finals Is Getting Out Of Hand

Flopping in the NBA has gotten so bad that even soccer players are probably watching these games and saying “c’mon!” These are supposed to be the greatest athletes in the world, and yet they go flying at the slightest amount of contact looking for a foul call.



Unfortunately, it has become a big part of the game, and it is not just the fault of the players. If the officials weren’t calling fouls on the flops, the players wouldn’t do it.

And in game two of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder we saw some of the worst flopping yet.

Here’s James Harden going to the ground when Shane Battier boxes him out with about the same amount of force as you would see in a Pee-Wee game…

And here is the rarely seen double-flop with Russell Westbrook and Shane Battier. In both this and the previous flop, the officials thankfully did not call a foul…

However, they did call a foul on James Harden on this play. Was it an offensive foul? Maybe. But would the official have called a foul if Mario Chalmers doesn’t do a Nestea Dive? Probably not…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.