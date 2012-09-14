More Dancing, Less Weights, And Other Advice For Tim Tebow From NFL Legends

The NFL Network’s “A Football Life” is back and their first episode of the season featured Tim Tebow and how he shares traits with five former NFL quarterbacks.



Those quarterbacks, Joe Namath, Doug Flutie, Roger Staubach, Kordell Stewart, and Steve Young all have something in common with Tebow, whether it is his faith (Staubach), his ability to play multiple positions (Stewart), or the idea that many think he can’t succeed (Flutie). And at the end of the episode, all five offered up some advice to Tebow on how to succeed in the NFL.

Here’s the clip…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.