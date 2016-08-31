This TV stuntwoman made history on 'American Ninja Warrior'

Youtube/American Ninja Warrior Jessie Graff on the ‘American Ninja Warrior’ course.

Stuntwoman and actress Jessie Graff just became the first woman to finish a stage 1 course in the national finals of ‘American Ninja Warrior.’

And during Monday night’s episode, Graff didn’t just finish the course — she made it look easy, completing a series of how-the-hell-did-she-do-that obstacles with a whopping 12 seconds to spare.

Graff, 32, who’s been a stuntwoman on shows like CBS’s ‘Supergirl,’ has a diverse athletic background: USA Today reports that she’s trained in circus arts, gymnastics, pole vaulting, taekwondo, and Kung Fu.

Graff has competed on the show before, and in the video from this week’s episode, it’s clear that the audience loves her — they started going wild as she neared the end of the course. Even the commentators couldn’t help getting excited when Graff reached the finish.

“She’s going to make history!” one commentator yelled.

It’s hard to hear over the roaring of the crowd, but the other commentator chimed in with a feminist correction for his co-host: “Herstory!” he shouted, pounding the air with his fist. “This is her story right now!”

Watch Graff crush the course right here:

And tune in to ‘American Ninja Warrior’ on September 12 to watch Graff attempt the stage 2 course.

