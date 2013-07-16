The First Career Home Run For Each Of Tonight's Home Run Derby Contestants

Prince Fielder will attempt to defend his title tonight in Major League Baseball’s home run derby against some of baseball’s brightest young stars.



Major League Baseball has put together a fun look back at each of tonight’s eight contestants’ first career home run.

For a few it has been a while. Fielder hit the first of his 276 career home runs in 2005 and Michael Cuddyer’s first home run came in 2001. But for others, like Bryce Harper and Chris Davis, the first career home run was much more recent…

