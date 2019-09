A soccer match in Argentina between Independiente and Belgrano Cordoba was cancelled just 15 minutes in after a firecracker was thrown at Belgrano’s goalie, Juan Olave, according to ESPN.



It appears the firecracker his Olave in the ear. The referrers immediately got the players off the field:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.