Jimmie Johnson Wins Daytona 500, Danica Patrick Finishes Eighth

Jimmie Johnson became the tenth driver to win multiple Daytona 500s when he held off a flurry of surging drivers on the final lap. But the story of the day was Danica Patrick who had a strong showing with her eighth place finish.



Patrick was in the top 10 most of the race and was third as the final lap started. However, she got caught up towards the top of the track as other cars surged below her and she fell off the pace before the checkered flag.

Danica’s eighth place finish was the highest ever for a woman at the Daytona 500. She also became the first woman to ever lead a lap at the Daytona 500 when she crossed the start-finish line first on lap 90.

Here’s video of the final lap (via Fox)…



