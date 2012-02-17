WATCH: Here's The Final Career Basehit For Gary Carter Who Passed Away Today

Hall of Famer Gary Carter passed away today at the age of 57 after a battle with brain cancer. While losing somebody like The Kid is always a sad occasion, let’s take a moment to remember him in a happier time.



Carter, who played his first 11 seasons with the Montreal Expos, returned to his original club in his final season (1992). And in the Expos’ final home game of the season, Carter doubled in what would be the final at bat of his career.

As a former catcher, Carter was one of my heroes growing up. And the sheer joy seen in this video is how I will always remember not only one of baseball’s greatest players, but also by all accounts, one of baseball’s greatest people…



