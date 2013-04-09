Watch A Fighter Jet Pilot Do Tricks In A Boeing Dreamliner

Photo:

Boeing’s Dreamliner 787 has been out of service since January, when the FAA grounded it after the battery systems in two planes failed in quick succession.



While the batteries may not be up to par, the 787 is capable of some impressive moves, as this video proves.

According to the YouTube description, the 787 is being flown by Mike Bryan, a former F-18 fighter jet pilot, at last year’s Farnborough International Air Show.

Bryan performs a combat takeoff, climbing steeply and banking hard, and then a tailwind landing (landing is easier going into the wind).

It’s very impressive, as you rarely get to see a big jet do tricks like these:

http://youtu.be/tbd0mq8-iJE

