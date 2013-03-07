Fight Leads To Ejection Of Four Stanford Assistant Coaches

A skirmish broke out between rivals California and Stanford. And while the fight itself was full of sound and fury, but lacking any real punches, four members of the Stanford coaching staff, along with one player from each team, were ejected for leaving the bench areas. But don’t worry, Stanford still had three coaches left after the ejections as their 7-to-12 coaches-to-players ratio is quite impressive.



Here’s the video (via ESPN)…

