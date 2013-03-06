Fight In Notre Dame-St. John's Basketball Game Leads To Player Being Restrained By Security

It is unclear what started this fight at the end of the Notre Dame-St. John’s basketball game. There appeared to be some trash-talking during the free throw just prior to a timeout. At that point, Cameron Biedscheid of Notre Dame and Sir’Dominic Pointer of St. John’s got tangled up.



Biedscheid appeared to try and slap away the arm of Pointer who then responded by punching Biedscheid. Things got so ugly, a security guard ran on to the court to restrain one player. Both players were ejected, along with a third player that left the bench.

Here’s the video (via ESPN)…

