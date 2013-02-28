Ugly Fight Between Warriors And Pacers Spilled Into The Stands

Cork Gaines

As far as fights in the NBA go, this one between the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers was pretty tame as it involved a lot of pushing and chest-bumping. But what is really going to anger commissioner David Stern is that the fight went into the stands. So when punishments are handed down, expect these to be a little heavier than the usual A-shoved-B, B-shoved-A slaps on the wrist.

Here’s the video (via NBA tv)….

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.