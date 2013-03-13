A Ferrari Crashed Into The Crowd At An Exhibition Race In Brazil [Video]

An exhibition motoring event in Rio de Janeiro ended badly for some spectators on Sunday, when a Ferrari lost control and crashed into the crowd.



Three people were injured, two were taken to the hospital, but none had serious injuries, according to Brazilian news site Gaz.

The driver of the yellow 458 Italia was taken into custody and was fined.

The event, called the TNT Race, included a Formula One exhibition, attended by Brazilian driver Felipe Massa.

Watch the video:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.