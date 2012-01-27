VIDEO: Felix Salmon And Anthony Scaramucci 'Fight' In A Davos Bar

Felix Salmon (L) Anthony Scaramucci (R)

Photo: Reuters Screenshot

Reuters blogger Felix Salmon filmed himself and hedge funder Anthony Scaramucci, who runs Skybridge Capital, having a “spar in a bar” at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Of course, it was more friendly banter than an actual fight.



In case you’re not familiar with their backstory, Salmon wrote a blog last fall called “Anthony Scaramucci’s sleazy sales pitch”. Salmon accused Scaramucci of being a fake TV hedge fund manager and a self-promoter who uses a “fake-it-till-you-make-it approach” among other jibes.

We’ve pulled out a few of the highlights from the Davos confrontation.

Felix Salmon: How many times have you tried to get me fired?

Anthony Scaramucci: Seriously, twice. I stopped after the second time. After we had lunch, I stopped. I forgave you.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

AS: No. 1 the fake-it-till-you-make-it I totally got. That’s been my strategy — fake-it-till-you-make-it from age 11. You can’t grow up with no money and become something without faking it. But I gotta ask you something… the whole charity thing I did not understand…. You made it look like I wanted to get honored at that charity and that I wanted to walk around and throw money around and make me look important. You find that repulsive, right?

FS: It’s kind of funny.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

FS: You’re doing this thing tonight. It’s called the Wine Forum. The motto fo the wine forum is…”wine is caring.” In what way is drinking…how is that caring?

AS: I don’t know a lot about wine…I love those guys. I think they’re great. The came to me and said they need a sponsor. I don’t even drink wine. My drink is gin and tonic, Jack and Coke or a beer… The reason i had the party is i think it’s a great opportunity for Skybridge to do a lot of networking here in Davos.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

AS: Have you been faking it til you make it?

FS: What you see is what you get. If you’re never wrong, you’re never interesting.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

FS: I need to ask that main thing that you do. You have this day job. You run Skybridge. The main purpose is, correct me if I’m wrong, to allow middle class individuals to invest in hedge funds…

AS: Is that were ‘sleazy’ comes from?

FS: It seems to me any financial product which has to be sold so aggressively there’s something a little bit wrong.

AS: You’re a financial journalist. Every financial product is sold and not bought.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

AS: I don’t get the “sleazy” thing. Did you write that title?…

FS: I take full responsibility.

FS: That’s OK. You don’t like my hair.

AS: No. He proposed marriage to me when we were walking up these stairs. I said “I would marry you, but you have to change your hair.”

Watch the full video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.