VIDEO: Fashion's Night Out (Of Control)

It’s Fashion Week in New York City, meaning models have taken to the streets, wearing clothing that even Cruella De Vil would call eccentric. But Thursday night, dubbed Fashion’s Night Out, seemed more rowdy than stylish.A mob surrounded a white Audi A4 on Broadway, between Bleecker Street and Houston Street around 11:15 p.m. after the driver tried to break through the crowd and nearly hit a bicyclist, Gothamist reported.



Gothamist cited several witnesses who said the crowd included people from nearby Fashion’s Night Out events.

It was “not clear who was at fault. The bicyclist stopped in front of the Audi and began screaming at the driver. … This drew the attention of at least some in the crowd, who encircled the car and began running over it,” said one witness, according to The Gothamist.

Someone from the crowd, the video shows, breaks the Audi’s rear windshield. Soon after the police showup, and the mob disperses.

Check out the scenes captured by one of the witnesses. Warning, there’s strong language.

