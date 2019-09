Duke will renew their intrastate rivalry with North Carolina tonight. But before that, the team managers for both schools met in their annual pre-big game match-up. And when Duke sophomore Graham Vehovec hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, the fans stormed the court.



Yes, the fans stormed the court.

Here’s the video (via TheBigLead.com)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.