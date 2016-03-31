Video shows several young fans falling from stands while trying to get an autograph from Stephen Curry

Several fans fell from the stands prior to the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday as they were trying to get an autograph from Stephen Curry.

In what has become a regular scene at Golden State Warriors games, fans crowded around the tunnel to the locker room trying to get an autograph. However, it appears that on this occasion, one of the railings gave way and four fans fell to the floor. Three of the fans appeared to be young children.

Reporter Brittany Copeland capture the moment on video:

A gate gave way as fans tried to get Steph Curry’s autograph before tonight’s Warriors at Jazz game. pic.twitter.com/roYHZnKY0y

— Brittany Copeland (@brittanydiehl) March 31, 2016

According to Kareem Copeland of the Associated Press, three of the four fans to fall were minors. Three of the fans were treated and later returned to their seats. A fourth fan reportedly went to first aid on his own.

Curry did autograph items for the three fans who were treated at the scene.

Here is a photo of the railing that collapsed.

Here’s the aftermath…a few fans fell but nothing looks to be too seriously. #jazz #warriors pic.twitter.com/LcebBOSxmD

— Brittany Copeland (@brittanydiehl) March 31, 2016

