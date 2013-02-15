Fans Dressed As 'The Evolution Of Jaromir Jagr' Are An Early Candidate For Fans Of The Year

The Dallas Stars played the Flames in Calgary last night. But the star of the show was a group of fans that showed up dressed as the evolution of Stars right winger Jaromir Jagr. Each member of the group wore a mullet, like the one Jagr was famous for earlier in his career, and a jersey for one of the teams Jagr has played for.



And the best moment came when the cameras zoomed in on the group and they delivered Jagr’s signature salute while Jagr was watching from the ice. You can see the video below…

Photo: YouTube

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

