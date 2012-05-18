Fan Was Ejected At Rockies Game For Doing Something We Have Seen Thousands Of Times

A fan from Arizona flew up to Denver just to go see his Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies. And while at the game, he caught a home run ball hit by the Rockies and did what a lot of fans do: he threw the ball back on the field.



That’s when the No Fun Police showed up. The fan was then promptly ejected from the stadium.

It is long-standing tradition in baseball. And yes, it may be unsafe, and it is typically done by the home fans. But either stop everybody or nobody.

Here’s the video…



