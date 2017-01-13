Angry fan threw eggs at Chargers' headquarters after news broke that the team would relocate to Los Angeles

Emmett Knowlton
Chargers EggsNBC/Twitter

After 56 years in San Diego, the Chargers are moving to Los Angeles. 

The team formally announced the relocation in a letter from owner Dean Spanos on Thursday morning, but news of the departure was first reported by ESPN on Wednesday night. 

When that happened, one particularly angry fan expressed his frustration by buying a carton of eggs and throwing them at the team’s headquarters. 

The fan, who it must be said has a nice arm, also documented his act on Periscope.

And he wasn’t the only San Diego fan enraged by the move.

It’s not easy losing a franchise. By all accounts, there are very few Chargers fans in LA. Now there won’t be many left in San Diego, either. 

NOW WATCH: Watch drone footage of Rio’s Olympic stadium that’s now become a ghost town

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.