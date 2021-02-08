A fan stormed the Super Bowl field, and announcer Jim Nantz called it 'one of the great runs of the night'

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters A fan runs on the field during the Super Bowl.

A fan ran onto the field during the Super Bowl.

CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz joked that it was one of the great runs of the game.

Fans on Twitter liked the runner, joking that he gained more yards than the Chiefs.

A fan ran onto the field with just over five minutes remaining in the Super Bowl.

CBS did not show much of the fan and cut to commercial as security chased the man down. However, CBS’s Jim Nantz called it, “one of the great runs of the night.”

Here was the moment the fan ran onto the field:

Super Bowl streakerpic.twitter.com/lyTm52rRj0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2021

However, a fan in the stadium caught video of the runner being taken down by security.

The caboose is loose. I repeat the caboose is loose. pic.twitter.com/TYYWpTyEUm — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) February 8, 2021

The moment occurred with the Chiefs trailing 31-9.

The fan was a big hit on Twitter, as many joked that he performed better than the Chiefs.

please don’t deprive us of security decleating this dude. that’d be the play of the game. — bomani (@bomani_jones) February 8, 2021

will there be a streaker +100000 cashes — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 8, 2021

Fan on the field = more total yards than Mahomes in #SuperBowlLV — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 8, 2021

I know why they don’t show fans running on the field, and I agree they shouldn’t. But I really really want to see him — Barry Petchesky (@barry) February 8, 2021

Damn. Even the fan streaker got past the Chiefs offensive line — Robert Silverman (@BobSaietta) February 8, 2021

Florida Man! — Andy Glockner (@AndyGlockner) February 8, 2021

The streaker scored before the Chiefs — Maggio (@kylemaggio) February 8, 2021

Made it to the end zone, unlike the Chiefs https://t.co/K5cwKoC9tS — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) February 8, 2021

Good elusiveness but gave himself up too early https://t.co/3NP6s6Hyvc — Barry Petchesky (@barry) February 8, 2021

