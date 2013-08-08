A Fan Ran On To Field To Hug Cristiano Ronaldo And Security Did Not Stop Him

In a scary scene that Cristiano Ronaldo handled remarkably well, a fan ran on to the field during the International Champions Cup Final in Miami and hugged the Real Madrid star for several moments before security could intervene.

At the beginning of the video below, Ronaldo can be seen sitting on the pitch in the upper-right corner. Shortly after he gets back on his feet, the fan jumped over the wall and started running towards Ronaldo (0:30 mark). Ronaldo kept his cool and returned the embrace for nearly 30 seconds before security intervened.

While this fan turned out to be harmless, Ronaldo may have inadvertently encouraged more fans to do the same. Let’s hope he doesn’t come to regret that.

Here’s the video…

