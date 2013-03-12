Fan Makes $50,000 Half-Court Shot, But Misses Out On Prize Because He Didn't Listen To The Rules

For a moment it appeared that one fan won $50,000 when he sank a half-court shot during a shooting contest at halftime of the Missouri Valley Conference championship game. But unfortunately for Alex Permann, he forgot he was also supposed to make a three-point shot before the half-court heave (via The Dagger).



Permann was tasked with making a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer, and a half-court shot. But after sinking the free throw, he ran straight to mid-court. He sank the half-court shot on his first attempt as the crowd can be heard yelling for him to go back to the three-point line.

Permann says there was a miscommunication, and after being given an incorrect set of instructions, he ignored the instructions that were given out on the court. As a compromise, tournament officials did give Permann lifetime tickets to the tournament and a VIP trip to next year’s tourney (here’s the video)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.