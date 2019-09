The Chiefs are having one of those seasons they probably wish was already over. And early on in today’s game against the Broncos, you can see why. On a 3rd-and-three play, the Chiefs tried to get fancy running a direct snap to the running back, who then tried to throw back to the quarterback. And the result was about as bad as you’d expect…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.