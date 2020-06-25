Liverpool's Fabinho scored a 30-yard firecracker to put his club one match away from its first league title in 30 years

@FOXSoccer / Twitter Fabinho scored an unbelievably gutsy goal for Liverpool on Wednesday against Crystal Palace, bringing the club within minutes of a title.

Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead atop the Premier League table.

The highlight of the match came from Fabinho, who struck a shocking 30-yard firecracker into the back of the net to seal the victory for Liverpool.

With the win, Liverpool could secure their first league title since 1990 should Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 to move one step closer to securing their first league title since 1990.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, the show-stopping highlight of the match came in the 55th minute, when Fabinho knocked in a blistering shot from well outside the box.

Fabinho’s attempt came with the confidence few players can muster – if you’re going to go for goal from this far out, you’ve got to believe.

Clearly, Fabinho did.

“What a strike! Oh that’s extraordinary from Fabinho!” said play-by-play commentator Arlo White. “Right-footed, it went like an arrow.”

On Twitter, fans shared their awe of Fabinho’s goal.

Still in awe of that Fabinho goal, tbh. pic.twitter.com/PmQKdQQBEj — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) June 24, 2020

Fabinho. A firecracker. Holy hell. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) June 24, 2020

Real footage of Fabinho’s shoot pic.twitter.com/nBX6y96pmd — abuzittin (@abuzittin2e) June 24, 2020

Fabinho has been exceptional. His best performance in a long while. World class. — Matt (@FalseFMatt) June 24, 2020

While Liverpool had already been leading thanks to earlier goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, Fabinho’s strike served as an exclamation point for the club as they inch even closer to securing the Premier League title.

With the win, Liverpool moved an astounding 23 points clear of Manchester City – their closest competitor on the league table. Should City lose or draw against Chelsea on Thursday, Liverpool will lift the trophy.

If City can beat Chelsea, their next match is July 3 against Liverpool, with the Reds only needing a draw to take home their first league title since 1990.

