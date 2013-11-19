F1 Driver Set A New Record With This 1.9-Second Pit Stop

Red Bull Racing driver Sebastian Vettel grabbed all the headlines when he won his eighth straight Formula 1 race at the United States Grand Prix. But his teammate, Mark Webber, may have also set a record with the fastest pit stop ever recorded.

According to Red Bull Racing’s internal data, Webber’s pit stop on lap 29 was clocked at 1.923 seconds. NBC clocked his stop at 2.3 seconds, which would still have been fast, but slower than Webber’s previous record of 2.05 seconds.

Here is video of the pit stop which begins 32 seconds before the stop when the crew tells Webber to come in. The crew then gets into position just 17 seconds before Webber stops. Less than two seconds later, he was back on his way out…



Here is a GIF of the stop...

