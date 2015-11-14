Video captures the moment of an explosion near a soccer match in Paris

A video reportedly shows the moment an explosion happened outside a soccer game between France and Germany on Friday evening.

In the video, posted to Vine, a loud bang can be heard as the game is going on. The announcer reportedly said that he thought it was fireworks going off.

At least 30 people were killed and more injured in three different shootings in Paris’ 10th and 11th arrondissements, French media, citing police, is reporting. Separately, 100 people were reportedly taken hostage at the Bataclan, a popular concert venue in the 10th arrondissement.

It’s unclear whether the shootings and explosions are connected, but US security officials told Reuters they believe the attacks were coordinated, and experts have said that it’s possible that a terrorist group is behind the attack.

The video is below:

Fans reportedly flooded the pitch after the explosions:

Confused fans have flooded the pitch here in #Paris pic.twitter.com/8HleYh5WiL

— Andy Scott (@andpscott) November 13, 2015

