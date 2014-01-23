This Animated Video Explains American Football Perfectly

Fraser Davidson, a director, designer, and motionographer for Sweetcrude.tv, has created “A Guide To American Video,” a funny and informative look at America’s most popular sport.

Trying to explain American football to somebody that has never watched the sport would be difficult with an infinite amount of time.

This video manages to do it in less than three minutes and it is perfect (via Deadspin.com):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

