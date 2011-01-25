Video Exclusive: Opera Claims iPhone Browser Speed Crown Is "5X Faster" Than Safari

Norway’s Opera claims 140 million worldwide users, most of whom are on smart phones using Opera Mini.



In an interview at CES, Opera’s Jeremy Forrester tells Beet.TV that the popularity of the browser on iPhone has come from its speed which is “four-to-five times faster than the native” (Mobile Safari) browser on Edge and 3-G networks.

Wednesday’s announcement that Sony would add the Opera browser its Internet-ready televisions sets and Blu-ray players could well be a significant development in establishing an industry standard.

The Oslo-based company created its first browser in 1994.

Opera as Emerging Standard for Connected TV’s

