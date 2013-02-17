Every (Successful) Dunk From The Worst Dunk Contest In NBA History

Photo: TNT

How bad was the 2013 NBA Dunk contest? Terrence Ross, a player most of you have never heard of, won the contest despite making just four dunks and missing six (40%). Now consider that Kyrie Irving made 80% of his shots in the final round of the three-point contest and Ross’ victory sounds even less impressive.In all, there were 14 successful dunks and 36 missed dunks, meaning the competitors shot 28% in a dunk contest.



It was that bad.

And despite all the misses, and the lack of a signature moment (e.g. blindfold, pump the Reeboks) there were still a few impressive individual dunks. And on the next few pages we will show you every (successful) dunk from this year’s competition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.