Watch Passengers Evacuate The Boeing Dreamliner That Made An Emergency Landing In Japan

An All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 787 Dreamliner had to make an emergency landing this morning because of a battery malfunction.



In a press conference, ANA Vice President Osamu Shinobe said the pilot detected a strange smell in the cockpit and cabin, and that a cockpit message indicated a problem with a battery.

129 passengers were safely evacuated via emergency slides; no one was injured.

The latest in a string of problems for Boeing’s important new passenger jet, the malfunction led ANA and Japan Airlines to voluntarily ground their entire 787 fleets.

Here’s a compilation of footage from the evacuation, at Takamatsu airport in Japan, from RussiaToday’s YouTube channel. Based on the video, everyone was pretty calm:



