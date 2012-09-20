ESPN's Mystery Videobomber Is Revealed

Photo: ESPN

Last week we were perplexed by the appearance of a college-aged kid with his face painted (seen at right) in the middle of an interview for ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” in which they were investigating the Saints and Bounty-gate (see full video here).The gentleman was on-screen for just 0.05 seconds and was not part of the OTL segment.



Well, we now have our answer as to who the mystery videobomber is. Sorta.

ESPN recently launched a new late-night “entertainment show” called “UNITE” on one of their secondary networks, ESPNU (I’ve never seen this show). And the video below was apparently aired as skit during a recent episode, and features our mystery kid doing impersonations of “every college football fan in 53 seconds.” In the image above he is impersonating a Boise State fan.

We still have no idea how this one frame ended up in an episode of OTL on ESPN. But we now know where it came from…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

