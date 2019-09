There were a number of college football games on Thursday and Friday. But the college football season doesn’t start until you wake up on Saturday morning and hear ESPN’s “College GameDay” playing “Silver Scrapes” by Danny McCarthy.

Here is the first version of the 2013 season. You can hear the entire song below…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here is the full version…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.