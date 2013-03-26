ESPN Went Live To Florida Gulf Coast Pep Rally At The Worst Possible Moment

Cork Gaines

Everybody’s favourite team right now is the ultimate Cinderella, Florida Gulf Coast University. So it is understandable that ESPN would show their “SportsCenter” audience a live shot of the pep rally just as coach Andy Enfield was speaking on the mic.

And everything was going well until the students broke into a “F*** THE GATORS!” chant, live on “SportsCenter.” It was the first experience many sports fans have had with the campus, and it was an unfortunate one.

