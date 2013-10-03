ESPN Mocked A Reds Pitcher Who May Have Been Rattled By The Chants Of Opposing Fans

The defining moment of the National League Wild Card game came in the second inning when Reds pitcher Johnny Cueto may have been rattled by the Pirates fans chanting his name. During the chant, Cueto dropped the baseball and then, just moments later, gave up a home run to Russell Martin as the Pirates took a 2-0 lead.

Apparently this moment of failure by Cueto was enough to encourage the folks at ESPN to mock the pitcher. During an episode earlier today, as “SportsCenter” was heading to commercial, anchor David Lloyd dropped his notes as he was bring jeered and booed by a number of staffers.

Certainly ESPN isn’t the first to mock or make fun of Cueto today. But the move seemed to be a little too much for a program that should be above that sort of thing. Here’s the segment (Lloyd appears at the 0:24 mark). You can see Cueto dropping the baseball in the second video below…



Here is the video of Cueto dropping the ball and then giving up the home run...

