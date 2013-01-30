ESPN Commentator Appears To Get Caught On Camera Trashing Tim Tebow

During today’s Super Bowl media day session, ESPN cameras accidentally switched to commentators Hannah Storm and Mark Schlereth, who, as Deadspin points out, appeared to be discussing Tim Tebow and whether or not he could play h-back or tight end in the NFL.



Tebow’s name is not specifically mentioned, but Schlereth, who once played for the Broncos mentions talking to people in that organisation who told him the player in question “is not a good enough athlete to go over and play tight end.” Many around the NFL think Tebow should give up his quest to be an NFL quarterback and switch to h-back or tight end.

Schlereth also appears to say “they say he doesn’t catch the ball naturally,” something we saw with the Jets this past season. Here’s the video…

