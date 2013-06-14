In One Of The Stranger Golf Moments Ever, A Golfer's Ball Was Hit By Another Ball Just As He Started His Swing

This week’s U.S. Open has already had its share of odd moments and quirks. But no moment has been more odd than what happened to Carl Pettersson on the fifth hole.



Just as Pettersson was beginning his shot from the fairway, another ball came in from the second hole and collided with Pettersson’s ball.

What are the odds? A split-second later and Pettersson might not have been able to stop his swing.

According to the rules, Pettersson was allowed to move his ball back to where it was before and Brandon Crick was allowed to play his ball from where it stopped.

Here’s the video…

