VIDEO: Erin Burnett Stabs Vikram Pandit

Whoever decided to put Jim Cramer and Erin Burnett together in that Stop Trading segment deserves a medal. It has consistently provided some of the most entertaining moments in cable business news. There’s the classic Jim Cramer “They Know Nothing” freakout, of course. And today we got Erin Burnett stabbing a voodoo doll of Citi CEO Vikram Pandit.



Guess Erin won’t be scoring that exclusive interview with Old Vik anytime soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.