Tottenham's Eric Dier left a match at a crucial moment to use the bathroom and Jose Mourinho had to go find him

Tottenham defender Eric Dier ran off the field in the middle of a match for a bathroom break.

In his absence, Spurs nearly gave up a goal to Chelsea, prompting manager Jose Mourinho to hunt him down in the locker room.

Dier made up for his miscue later, drilling his shot in the decisive penalty shootout to help Tottenham through to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.

Eric Dier had a mid-match emergency on Tuesday.

In desperate need of a bathroom break, the Tottenham defender ran off the field around the 70th minute of their match against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. Already trailing 0-1 and playing a man down momentarily, Spurs nearly gave up a second goal while Dier was off the pitch.

Dier has just left the pitch – not substituted – and run straight down the tunnel. Mourinho is off after him shouting: "Eric!" — James Olley (@JamesOlley) September 29, 2020

Thankfully for Tottenham, Chelsea’s shot went high over the net, but manager Jose Mourinho wasn’t taking any chances, telling his team to slow things down and then marching back into the locker room to track down his missing defender.

???? – Mourinho at the center of attention again as he walks away from the game after Dier decided to catch a quick toilet-break (?). pic.twitter.com/MPQsUsOSP7 — ???????????? ???????????????? ???? (@TheEuropeanLad) September 29, 2020

Jose Mourinho followed Eric Dier after he left the pitch to go to the bathroom ???? pic.twitter.com/3eYnGeZgnh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 29, 2020

On Twitter, fans had a field day with Dier’s trip to the loo.

Eric Dier's heatmap for this match is going to be interesting. pic.twitter.com/9n3VeYvUXG — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 29, 2020

"He Craps when he wants, He Craps when he wants, Eric Dier, He Craps when he wants" ???? https://t.co/rtzzO8o92d — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) September 29, 2020

When Eric Dier wants to shake your hands after the match. pic.twitter.com/CFu8M4mUZp — . (@EccentricFella) September 29, 2020

Well one thing came out of this match ???? Dier had me in stitches pic.twitter.com/aBy3d4qQER — Lu Fernanda (@cfc_lulu) September 29, 2020

Eric Dier turning into Eric Dierrhea pic.twitter.com/pEN1oa3Qlv — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 29, 2020

Dier would get the chance to make up for his mistake later in the match. Tottenham drew level with a goal from Erik Lamela in the 83rd minute, and after full time, the match went to penalty kicks.

Dier stepped up to the spot for Tottenham first. He flushed it.

Tottenham would go on to win the shootout 5-4 to secure a spot in the quarterfinal after Chelsea’s Mason Mount missed the final kick of the match. Immediately after the miss, Dier rushed over to comfort Mount before celebrating with his teammates.

Eric Dier went straight over to Mason Mount to console him after missing his penalty. ???? pic.twitter.com/uFmFzxT7I1 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 29, 2020

Let’s hope he washed his hands.

