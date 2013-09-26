Yes, These Pedestrians Really Are Trying To Get Hit By Cars

Videos filmed from car dashboard cameras have become something of a genre on YouTube, capturing everything from cows tumbling out of a crashed truck to boulders creating sudden hazards on the road.

The latest video to catch our attention focuses on pedestrians, many of whom seem to be running into cars on purpose in a bid to collect some insurance cash. (That’s one reason so many drivers in Russia and other countries put dash cams in their cars in the first place.)

It’s an epic supercut featuring some hilariously obvious attempts. Our favourite moments come at the 0:33 and 1:00 marks.

Warning: The video does include what look like serious injuries, notably at the 1:30 mark.

[H/t Jalopnik]

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.