Video of English and French soccer fans singing the French national anthem will give you chills

Following the devastating attacks on Paris last Friday, English and French soccer fans came together in a powerful moment before an England-France soccer friendly on Tuesday.

In France’s first match since the attacks, tens of thousands of British and French fans alike stood up and sang French national anthem “La Marseillaise” in unison.

The match took place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Here’s the video:

As The Guardian’s Barney Ronay wrote on Saturday, nobody could have imagined that a friendly would have “metamorphosed into something far removed from the self-contained nexus of professional sport, an exhibition match in the truest sense.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.