Elon Musk appears to have mowed down a traffic sign in Tesla's new Cybertruck over the weekend

TMZ Elon Musk, flanked by what appear to be private security guards, in a video, published by TMZ, outside Nobu, a sushi restaurant in Malibu.

Elon Musk took Tesla’s new Cybertruck out for a spin in Los Angeles over the weekend.

TMZ published a video of the billionaire chief executive taking out a “right turn only” sign as he departed a restaurant in Malibu on Saturday.

The truck appeared to have manufacturer plates intended for vehicle testing.

A video published by TMZ showed the billionaire mowing down a “right turn only” sign while turning left out of Nobu, a sushi restaurant in Malibu.

To be sure, the sign did not appear to be on the road and instead seemed to be private traffic management for the restaurant’s parking lot, given that the driveway is next to a traffic light. In the video, the light turns green for cross-traffic as Musk exits the parking lot.

A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This appeared to be the Cybertruck’s first voyage out on public roads following the electric pickup’s unveiling in late November. A YouTube user named Roberto Cruz posted a video on Saturday evening of the mirrorless truck spotted on the 405 Freeway.

The truck appeared to have manufacturer licence plates, which, according to The Driven, can be used for testing.

Nobu seemed to be more of a celebration for Musk following his win in a defamation suit brought by the diver he called a “pedo guy” on Twitter last year.

Huge thanks to everyone who contributed ideas to Cybertruck. It’s better because of you! ♥️♥️♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2019

